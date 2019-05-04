At least 1 shot in shootout with Chicago police in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least one person was shot in a shootout with Chicago police on the city's northwest side Friday night.Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi confirmed "an individual" was shot after officers engaged in a "gun battle" near North Lawndale Avenue and West Division Street in the city's Humboldt Park neighborhood. Guglielmi said the shootout began after someone fired shots at the officers.It was not clear whether or not the person who was confirmed shot was a police officer or a civilian. Further details about the circumstances of the shootout were not immediately available.More details would be available soon, Guglielmi said.