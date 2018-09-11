At least 1 teenager critically wounded after 4 shot in Far South Side

CHICAGO --
Three teenagers and one woman were shot Tuesday evening in the South Deering neighborhood on the Far South Side.

At 7:12 p.m., the four of them were walking down a sidewalk in the 10600 block of South Bensley Avenue when they were struck by gunfire from at least one person heading east on 106th Street, according to Chicago police.

Two 16-year-old boys were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious-to-critical condition, according to Chicago police and the Chicago Fire Department.

One of them arrived with multiple gunshot wounds and was in critical condition, police said. The other boy's condition has stabilized after he was shot in the lower right leg.

The rest of the group was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, one in fair-to-serious condition and one in serious-to-critical condition, the fire department said.

The woman, 21, was shot in the right hip and the third teenager, 19, was shot in the left elbow, police said. Both of their conditions have stabilized at Christ.

Area South detectives were investigating.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2018.)
