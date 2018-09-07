At least 10 hurt in South Shore fire

CHICAGO (WLS) --At least 10 people are injured in an extra-alarm fire in the South Shore neighborhood Friday morning, the Chicago Fire Department said.
The fire broke out at around 6:30 a.m. in a three-story building in the 7900-block of South Phillips Avenue. Fire officials said the fire is in the upper floors of the courtyard building.
Fire officials said none of the injuries are critical. The fire has left at least 30 people displaced.
This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates