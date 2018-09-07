At least 10 hurt in South Shore fire

EMBED </>More Videos

An extra-alarm fire in the South Shore neighborhood has left at least 10 people injured.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
At least 10 people are injured in an extra-alarm fire in the South Shore neighborhood Friday morning, the Chicago Fire Department said.

The fire broke out at around 6:30 a.m. in a three-story building in the 7900-block of South Phillips Avenue. Fire officials said the fire is in the upper floors of the courtyard building.

Fire officials said none of the injuries are critical. The fire has left at least 30 people displaced.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
firechicago fire departmentSouth ShoreChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Girl, 13, forced into van, sexually assaulted in Morgan Park
Thousands of downtown hotel workers go on strike Friday
Surveillance images released in deadly West Humboldt Park hit-and-run
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy and cool with rain mainly south on Friday
Woman attacked while entering West Town workplace
Teen gun violence activist fatally shot on South Side
US Defense Secretary Mattis makes surprise visit to war-weary Kabul
Johnny Bobbitt will receive balance of funds, GoFundMe says
Show More
Student's sign language interpreter unavailable after CPS transfers him
Ex-Trump aide, Chicagoan George Papadopoulos faces sentencing in lying case
AG Madigan calls for price comparison on electric bills
Police pursuit ends with crash at Guaranteed Rate Field
More News