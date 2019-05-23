At 12 car windshields, windows smashed in Rogers Park

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Another spate of vandalism has residents worried in a North Side neighborhood.

For the second time this week, nearly a dozen to 20 cars parked on a street Wednesday in Rogers Park were vandalized when someone smashed their windshields and windows with bricks, police said.

It happened at 4 a.m. in the 7500 block of North Ridge Boulevard and the 2200 block of West Howard Street.

"I came out this morning to go to work and there was a brick through my window," said Alvin Freeman, a Rogers Park resident.
Dustin Boarlack

"I was walking out to start working and my whole rear window is just a busted open, brick laying in there - yeah not fun," said Dustin Brolack, a Rogers Park resident.

The incidents come after similar reports from Rogers Park over the weekend, when another case of vandalism happened at the same time someone attempted to light a Jewish synagogue on fire in Lakeview early Sunday morning.

RELATED: Surveillance photo released of suspect in Lakeview synagogue attempted arson
Surveillance photo of Lakeview synagogue attempted arson suspect released
Chicago police have released a photo of a suspect in the attempted arson of a synagogue and community center in the city's Lakeview neighborhood.


Chicago police are not ruling out an association between those incidents but in the multi-ethnic 50th Ward, Ald. Debra Silverstein said that police are on top of the problem.

"This has been happening throughout the entire 24th district and in part of the 20th district, and I am glad that they have been successful and apprehending this person," Silverstein said.

The recently reelected Alderman acknowledges that a rise of intolerance is out there, and thus her ward, which she's worked to beautify, must play a role in battling hate.

"We have a very diverse ward. Not only do we have a Jewish community, we have a Muslim community, India, Pakistani community and we all get along." Silverstein said. We all respect one another and we all care about one another and when these types of crimes happen all of us are affected."

Police have not confirmed if anyone is in custody.
