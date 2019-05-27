At least 29 shot, 5 fatally, in Chicago Memorial Day weekend gun violence

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The holiday weekend violence continues in Chicago, with at least 29 people shot, five fatally, in shootings across the city through Monday morning.
A shooting Sunday night in Logan Square critically injured a 25-year-old woman in a school playlot in the 2700-block of North Washtenaw Avenue, police said.
The woman was wounded in the neck and hospitalized in critical condition, police said.
Earlier in the weekend, two shootings in Chicago's Little Italy neighborhood left three people dead.
Both shootings occurred in the 1300-block of West Hastings Street. The first shooting occurred at about 1:33 a.m. and a 27-year-old man was wounded in the chest and 25-year-old woman was shot in the forearm.
The man was transported to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The woman transported herself to Stroger Hospital, where her condition was stable.
At about 6:02 a.m., police responded to a report of shots fired on the same block. Police said a 31-year-old woman was wounded in the hip and a 25-year-old woman was wounded in the arm. Both women were inside a car at the time of the shooting and transported themselves to Stroger Hospital in good condition.
Two men, Martez Cox, 27, and Antonio Green, 28, were taken to Stroger Hospital and pronounced dead, police and the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said.
A third man who police said is a possible offender was suffered a graze wound to the nose and was transported to Stroger Hospital, police said. Two other persons of interest are speaking with police.
Investigators believe the two shootings are connected.
On Saturday night in the 400-block of West 77th Street, a 43-year-old man was killed and another man injured in a shooting.
The victims were on the sidewalk when at about 10:08 p.m. someone in a vehicle fired shots. A 43-year-old man was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition and later pronounced dead. A 31-year-old man was transported to U of C after being wounded in the leg.
Chicago's new mayor says police will continue to keep watch through this holiday weekend. Lori Lightfoot joined Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson in a visit to the scene of the deadly shooting on 77th Street.
An investigation is also on-going on the city's West Side Sunday night after Chicago police shot a man near Whipple and Fillmore. Officers said they found a man drinking in public, who then ran into an alley and allegedly shot at the officers that followed him.
Police fired back, hitting the man who is now in critical condition.The Civilian Office for Police Accountability or COPA is investigating.
Last year, nine people were killed in shootings over the Memorial Day weekend in Chicago and in 2017, eight people were killed.
The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this story
At least 29 shot, 5 fatally, in Chicago Memorial Day weekend gun violence
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News