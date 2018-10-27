At least 4 injured after second-story porch collapses in Logan Square

EMBED </>More Videos

Five people were injured in a porch collapse on the Northwest Side Saturday.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
At least four people were injured when a raised porch collapsed early Saturday.

Officials said a group of people were standing on a second-story porch at approximately 2 a.m. when it gave way, causing all of them to fall onto a first-story porch.

The remains of the porch were left dangling from the back of the building in the 2900 block of West Lyndale Street.

The victims were transported to area hospitals in serious condition. One victim was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition.

Police confirmed that the city building inspector was on the scene to begin an investigation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
collapsefallsChicagoLogan Square
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Cesar Sayoc arrested in Florida as suspect in pipe bomb scare
8 shot, 1 fatally, since Friday evening
Human remains reportedly found at property searched in case of missing Joliet woman
R. Kelly's ex-wife shares story of abuse, survival to help other women
Pipe bomb suspect apparently threatened Rep. Gutierrez on social media
Get rid of old medication at 15th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
Rapper 6ix9ine linked to shooting investigation in NYC
Mom's scary Halloween prank goes viral
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy Saturday
23 alleged gang members indicted in racketeering investigation
Huge group of more than a thousand octopuses spotted off Calif. coast
Lisa Madigan: Rauner's office hid health dangers of Willowbrook Sterigenics plant for months
More News