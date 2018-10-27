At least 4 injured after second-story porch collapses in Logan Square

At least four people were injured when a raised porch collapsed early Saturday.Officials said a group of people were standing on a second-story porch at approximately 2 a.m. when it gave way, causing all of them to fall onto a first-story porch.The remains of the porch were left dangling from the back of the building in the 2900 block of West Lyndale Street.The victims were transported to area hospitals in serious condition. One victim was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition.Police confirmed that the city building inspector was on the scene to begin an investigation.