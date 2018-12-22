TSUNAMI

At least 43 killed when tsunami hits beaches in Indonesia

A tsunami in the South Sunda area of Indonesia has killed dozens and injured hundreds of people.

JAKARTA, Indonesia --
A tsunami that hit Pandeglang, Serang and South Lampung, Indonesia, Saturday night, killed at least 43 people and injured at least 582, Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, head of public relations at Indonesia's National Disaster Mitigation Agency, said on television.

Two people are missing, he said earlier.

Nugroho tweeted on his verfied account that 430 houses and nine hotels were heavily damaged, indicating the tsunami hit residential and tourist areas.

The tsunami was likely caused by a combination of underwater landslides due to a volcanic eruption, the country's meteorological, climatological and geological agency said.

"The Geological Agency detected at 21.03 local time the Anak Krakatau erupted," Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysical Agency said, adding that the tsunami struck 24 minutes later. "It's possible the materials around Anak Krakatau collapsed to the sea and triggered the tsunami and affected beaches around Sunda Strait."

Some residents fled to shelters after the tsunami hit.

Indonesia has been hit by a series of natural disasters in recent weeks, including a powerful earthquake that hit the island of Sulawesi on September 28. In the towns of Baleroa and Petobo, rivers of soil swept away entire neighborhoods in the aftermath of the magnitude-7.5 earthquake and ensuing tsunami.

The death toll from the quake is nearly 2,000.

In October, torrential rains and flooding triggered mudslides that wiped out part of an elementary school in Indonesia's North Sumatra. Twenty people were killed.

