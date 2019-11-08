earthquake

At least 5 killed, 120 injured in Iran earthquake

At least five people are dead and 120 others hurt after a magnitude 5.9-earthquake struck northwestern Iran early on Friday.

Officials say the quake rattled the eastern portion of the Azerbaijan province at a depth of just over six miles.

Information coming in indicates the destruction of three small villages in the area.

Search and rescue operations are still underway at this time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
earthquake
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EARTHQUAKE
6.0 magnitude earthquake shakes Chile's capital, causes buildings to sway
Philippines earthquake leaves at least 1 dead, dozens injured
6.4-magnitude quake shakes southern Philippines
6.0 quake hits Puerto Rico, no damage immediately reported
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Former LAPD chief named interim CPD superintendent
Uncle fatally shot by attacker sexually assaulting niece in Burnside
Suspect arrested weeks after disappearance of Alabama student
Tentative agreement reach for Grayslake teachers on strike: Union
Boy, 14, riding in car shot in head in Albany Park
Friday marks 25 years since Willis family crash
Nonprofit helps turn Chicago students into entrepreneurs
Show More
From Gary to Texas: Brothers battle Mexican cartels shipping drugs across border
Kanye says he may change his name to 'Christian Genius Billionaire Kanye West'
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, cold Friday
Sam's Toy Box: Peppa Pig's Parade, Ballerina Dreamer among top holiday toys
Cloud over CPD Superintendent Eddie Johnson's final days
More TOP STORIES News