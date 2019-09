EMBED >More News Videos At least six cars were damaged by fire in a Far South Side parking lot Monday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least six cars were damaged in a fire on the Far South Side Monday morning, authorities said.Authorities responded to the fire in a lot in the 300-block of East 115th Street at about 3:30 a.m., Chicago police said.The Chicago Fire Department said no injuries have been reported and the fire did not spread to an adjacent apartment building.Chicago police are investigating to determine the owner of the parking lot. CFD is investigating the cause of the fire and arson has not been ruled out.Last July, nine cars were damaged in a fire in the same parking lot.