fatal crash

At least 6 dead in massive north Texas pileup with at least 100 vehicles

FORT WORTH, Texas -- Fire officials say at least six people were killed in a massive crash involving at least 100 vehicles on an icy Texas interstate.

Thirty-six more people were transported to local hospitals in a pileup that happened as a winter storm dropped freezing rain, sleet and snow on parts of the U.S.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. Thursday on Interstate 35W just north of downtown Fort Worth.

Multiple people were trapped inside wrecked vehicles for hours after the crashes, including a number of 18-wheelers, WFAA-TV reported.

Crews were still looking for people trapped in the wreckage by mid-morning.

EMBED More News Videos

Multiple people were trapped inside wrecked vehicles on Interstate 35W in Fort Worth, including a number of 18-wheelers, authorities said.



Fort Worth police officers reported hearing drivers screaming from their cars as first responders struggled to get to them. And in a grim development, the Fort Worth Office of Emergency Management sent a call out to anyone you believes a loved one is involved in the crash to contact a family reunification hotline.

EMBED More News Videos

Authorities confirmed there were fatalities in Thursday morning's crash involving dozens of vehicles along an icy interstate.



Freezing rain in the region caused roads to glaze over with ice, making it near impossible for drivers to maintain control.

CAUTION - GRAPHIC VIDEO: Man walks away from crash after leaping over barrier
EMBED More News Videos

CAUTION - GRAPHIC VIDEO: As some drivers were able to escape from the wreckage, one man is seen leaping over a barrier with no time to spare as an 18-wheeler plows into multiple ve



In Austin, 100 miles to the south, emergency officials said that more than two dozen vehicles were involved in a pileup on an icy road, and one person was injured.

Elsewhere, ice storm warnings were in effect from Arkansas to Kentucky, while another winter storm was predicted to bring snow to Mid-Atlantic states, the National Weather Service said.

More than 125,000 homes and businesses were without electricity Thursday morning, largely in Kentucky and West Virginia, according to the website poweroutage.us, which tracks utility reports.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fort worthcar crashtraffic fatalitiesfatal crashu.s. & worldcrash
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
2 killed, including teen, 1 seriously hurt in Dan Ryan crash: ISP
Family mourns loss of girl, 12, killed in Garfield Ridge head-on crash
1 of twin brothers hit by car in unincorporated Elgin has died: police
Small plane crashes into Michigan home, killing 3
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
South African COVID variant confirmed in IL, officials say
Judge declines new arrest warrant for Kyle Rittenhouse
Chicago mail problems mount, lawmakers get involved
Dems end opening arguments in Trump impeachment trial
WI reports 1,239 new coronavirus cases, 11 deaths
'Mandalorian' actress Gina Carano fired over social media post
United buying flying taxis that could take travelers from downtown to O'Hare
Show More
Fully vaccinated people can skip COVID quarantines, CDC says
Our Chicago: Town hall examines discriminatory effects of redlining
CPS pre-K, cluster students return to classroom Thursday
$12M will go to new cameras to combat IL expressway shootings
Driver whose truck plunged off overpass speaks from hospital bed
More TOP STORIES News