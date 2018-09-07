At least 6 hospitalized in extra-alarm South Chicago fire

An extra-alarm fire in the South Shore neighborhood has left several people hospitalized.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
At least six people, including children, have been transported to hospitals after an extra-alarm fire in the South Chicago neighborhood Friday morning, the Chicago Fire Department said.

The fire broke out at around 6:30 a.m. in a three-story building in the 7900-block of South Phillips Avenue. Fire officials said the fire was in the upper floors of the courtyard building.

Fire officials said none of the injuries are critical.

Firefighters said 20 people were rescued from the building and about 40 people, including children, were evaluated for injuries in a nearby parking lot, fire officials said.
This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates
