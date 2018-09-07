At least 6 hospitalized, including 2 children and firefighter, in suspicious extra-alarm South Shore fire

An extra-alarm fire in the South Shore neighborhood has left several people hospitalized.

At least six people, two children and a firefighter, have been transported to hospitals after an extra-alarm fire in the South Shore neighborhood Friday morning, the Chicago Fire Department said.

The fire broke out at around 6:30 a.m. in a three-story building in the 7900-block of South Phillips Avenue. The fire was struck out by about 8 a.m.

Fire officials said the fire appears to have started int he second floor and is suspicious.

One of the children was transported in serious condition with injuries from smoke inhalation, fire officials said. One firefighter became disoriented and was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Firefighters said 24 people were rescued from the building and about 40 people, including children, were evaluated for injuries in a nearby parking lot, fire officials said.
