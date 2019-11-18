At least 9 robberies, attempted robberies reported on North Side Sunday within hours of each other

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating after at least nine robberies and attempted robberies were reported on the North Side Sunday night.Police said some of the robberies may be connected and four teens were taken into custody.The first robbery occurred at about 5:15 p.m. in the 400-block of Lower Wabash Avenue. Police said a 57-year-old woman was walking when two male robbers hit her in the face and took her purse.The suspects fled from the scene while the woman was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition. Area Central detectives are investigating and the suspects in the robbery are not in custody.In the 200-block of West Eugenie Street at about 7 p.m., police said a 24-year-old woman was standing outside the entrance to her residence when a suspect pushed her to the ground and tried unsuccessfully to take her purse. The suspect fled along with two other male suspects and a female suspect, police said.In the 1100-block of North Clark Street at about 7:02 p.m., police said a 25-year-old woman was walking when five male suspects grabbed the hood of her jacket and tried to take her book bag, but were unsuccessful. The woman was not injured.In the 100-block of West Division Street at about 7:04 p.m., a woman told police a group of male suspects took her cellphone out of her hand and when she offered them $20, they gave it back to her. She was not injured, police said.At about 7:16 p.m. in the 1100-block of West Dickens Avenue, police said a 21-year-old woman was walking when two male suspects wearing ski masked grabbed her shoulders and demanded her wallet.The woman screamed for help and the suspects ran away without taking anything. Area Central detectives are investigating and no one is in custody.In the 1700-block of North Park Avenue, a 64-year-old man was walking when three male suspects and a female suspect approached him at about 7:22 p.m. and began punching and kicking him. The robbers took the victim's cell phone before he fell to the ground.The suspects fled the scene. Area Central detectives are investigating.At about 8:16 p.m. in the 1300-block of North Astor Street, police said a 33-year-old man and 34-year-old woman were unloading items from their car when two suspects and approached them and took their items and gunpoint.The man was pushed to the ground and suffered a cut on his knee. A witness told police that the suspects had a driver waiting for them in a Jeep, which they fled the scene in.The man was treated at the scene for his injury. The suspects are not in custody and Area Central detectives are investigating.In the 1700-block of North Dayton Street at about 9:30 p.m., police said a woman was pushed to the ground and had her personal items taken by a group of male suspects. The victim was not injured and the suspects fled on foot, police said.At about 10:30 p.m. in the 1800-block of North Fremont Street, police observed three individuals matching the description from some of the earlier robberies were taken into custody.Three male teens, two 13 year olds and a fourteen year old, and a 13-year-old girl were taken into custody and charged with reckless conduct after they were seen running in and out of the street after the incident in the 1700-block of North Dayton Street. They have not yet been charged.