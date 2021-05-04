ATF helping Gary investigate rash of suspicious fires

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10579803" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Gary Mayor Jerome Prince announced ATF will help police and fire departments investigate rash of suspicious fires.

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- The ATF is helping to investigate a rash of fires that broke out over the weekend.At least 15 vacant buildings in Gary, Indiana caught fire early Sunday, forcing firefighters to call backup from neighboring fire departments.Arson was suspected in earlier fires weeks before, according to Mayor Jerome Prince who gave an update into the investigation on Tuesday."It became very evident to us that this a reccuring event as situations occured on April 21st," said Prince. "It was in our best interest to seek and bring in all the resources that we could possibly could."All of the fires are considered suspicious and all they're all open investigations, according to Gary Police Chief Brian Evans."A fire, an arson, is a crime," said Evans. "It jeopardizes the lives of the men and women of our fire department as well as our citizens. This particular night was a very windy night and we're just very grateful no other structures caught fire."Highland Fire Chief Bill Timmer said Sunday there were "very large losses," but no firefighters were hurt.