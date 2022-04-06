localish

Athena's: A Taste of Old World Greece!

EMBED <>More Videos

Athena's: A Taste of Old World Greece!

HOUSTON, Texas -- A popular restaurant in Northwest Houston is bringing a taste of Old World Greece to the Lone Star State.

Maria Stefanakis and Ari Varoutsos first opened Athena's in 2020. Despite the challenges of opening a new restaurant at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Athena's quickly began to develop a reputation as a neighborhood spot where you're treated like family.

"People who have been to Greece, they say, Mr. Ari, this is better than Greece!" said Varoutsos.

For Stefanakis, it was a lifelong dream to open a Greek restaurant. She first immigrated to the U.S. from Greece in 1974 and began to work in restaurants. She ran a barbecue spot before deciding to open Athena's, where she serves the Greek dishes she grew up cooking with her mother and grandmother.

"My recipes are my grandmom's," said Stefanakis. "If I cook, especially my spanikopita, I feel for my grandmom. I'm very proud because I came to the United States almost speaking no English, and now I own my own business. I love this country because its made me a success."

To check out Athena's online, visit athenasgreekkitchen.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonsmall businessfoodktrkrestaurantslocalish
LOCALISH
Athena's: A Taste of Old World Greece!
This NJ community food pantry feeds hundreds in the community
Prune Redmond Gallery promotes local business with comedy
Dynamic Fit Moms gather together to get fit and have fun
TOP STORIES
Interview reveals new details in Delphi double murder investigation
CPD investigating Morgan Park murders after 3 found dead in home
IL traveling nurse charged with killing CA father in hit-and-run
Illinois reports 2,194 new COVID cases, 9 deaths
Missing Indiana couple found in Nevada after husband dies: officials
No charges filed in no-knock warrant killing of Amir Locke
Puppies rescued from burning homes in 2 states
Show More
IL Senate bill aims to address Cook County carjackings
Elmhurst father, daughter struck by lightning on spring break
CTA news: Man found beaten, reports of harassment at Loop stations
Woman, 23, missing from NW Ind. since late Saturday night
Ald. Lopez announces 2023 Chicago mayoral run
More TOP STORIES News