subway restaurant

Atlanta Subway worker shot, killed by man who complained of too much mayo, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

Man shoots, kills Subway worker over too much mayo

ATLANTA -- A man who complained there was too much mayonnaise on his sandwich opened fire at an Atlanta sandwich shop, killing one employee and injuring another, police said.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. Sunday at a Subway restaurant attached to a gas station in downtown Atlanta. Police said the man argued with the two female workers and then opened fire.

Police said the woman who was killed was 26 years old. A 24-year-old employee is recovering from her injuries. Police said her 5-year-old child was inside the restaurant at the time.

WSB-TV reported a 36-year-old man has since been arrested. Police have not identified him.

"What you're seeing behind me is the result of a tragedy, a senseless tragedy that we've seen numerous times throughout the year where an argument leads to gunfire and now we have someone dead," interim police Chief Darin Schierbaum told WSB-TV.

Police did not immediately release the names of the two women, and the condition of the injured woman wasn't immediately available.

"It just breaks my heart to know that someone has the audacity to point a weapon and shoot someone for as little as too much mayonnaise on a sandwich," restaurant co-owner Willie Glenn said.

ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
georgiasubwaysubway restaurantshootingfast food restaurantu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
SUBWAY RESTAURANT
NYT report: No tuna DNA found in Subway's tuna sandwich
Subway tuna contains no actual tuna, lawsuit claims
2 wanted for smash and grab robbery at Subway in Palos Park
Subway manager fired for denying black teen job
TOP STORIES
3 shot in Lakeview East after Pride festivities
Target, Walmart weigh paying you not to bring back unwanted items
25 shot, 5 killed, including baby, in Chicago weekend violence
'Full House' star shoved by police during Roe protest, video shows
4th of July fireworks displays across Chicago area | See full list
Woman killed sister, asked 13-year-old son to help dump body: records
Coast Guard rescues 7 after lightning strike off Florida coast
Show More
SCOTUS sides with football coach who wanted to pray on the field
Election turnout remains low on last early voting day in Chicago
Rudy Giuliani slapped inside supermarket, employee arrested
River North shooting leaves 2 wounded
Fox News analyst says brother killed in Morgan Park shooting
More TOP STORIES News