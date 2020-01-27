ATM stolen from Near West Side business

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are searching for three people that they said stole an ATM from a business on the Near West Side Monday morning.The burglary occurred at about 12:50 a.m. in a business in the 1000-block of West Jackson Boulevard.An employee told police three suspects entered the vestibule and stole the ATM inside and when the employee attempted to confront them, they fled southbound on Morgan Street in a dark-colored vehicle, police said.The employee was not injured. No one is in custody and Area Central detectives are investigating.