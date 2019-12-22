Burglars steal ATM, cash from West Town business, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Burglars stole an ATM along with money from the cash register from a business in West Town Sunday morning, Chicago police said.
According to police, around 1:55 a.m. thieves broke into the front door of a business in the 1300 block of West Ohio Street and made off the an unknown amount of money from the cash register as well as an ATM.
Witnesses told police they saw two or three men drive off in black SUV, police said.
No suspects are in custody.
Area Central detectives are investigating.
This is the latest in a string of ATM burglaries from business around Chicago. A few weeks ago, police said an ATM was stolen from a store on the Northwest Side.
No suspects are in custody in that burglary, police said.
