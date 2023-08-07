Thieves fail to steal ATM with forklift in California: VIDEO

WATCH LIVE

Monday, August 7, 2023 10:01PM
Thieves fail to steal an ATM with a forklift in California
Would-be thieves were caught on camera trying to steal an ATM with a forklift.

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. -- Would-be thieves in California drove away empty-handed after an embarrassing fail.

They tried to take off with an ATM using a forklift in Sacramento County, KOVR reported.

In the video, you can see a suspect fumbling with the equipment to push and ram the ATM.

He eventually managed to lift the machine, while a second suspect drove a pick-up truck as the getaway car.

The heist did not go according to plan, and the ATM later toppled off the truck and was simply left in the middle of a busy street.

