Arlington Heights ATM thieves couldn't break into machine, so they ripped it from its foundation: police

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- An ATM was ripped from its foundation in Arlington Heights early Saturday morning after suspected thieves couldn't break into the machine, according to police.

Arlington Heights police received a call from a local bank, saying that four male suspects attempted to break into an ATM, Cmdr. Charles Buczynski said. When the four were unsuccessful, they tied a chain to the machine and used a stolen truck to rip it away, police said.

They only got about 200 feet, though, before officers showed up. The group fled on foot and had not been arrested as of later Saturday morning.

The vehicle was stolen from Bensenville, police said.
