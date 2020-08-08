armed robbery

ATM service employee robbed at gunpoint at Calumet City bank

FBI released surveillance photos of an alleged robbery of an ATM servicer working at a Chase Bank in Calumet City on Wednesday.

CALUMET CITY, Ill. -- Authorities are looking for three men who robbed an employee servicing an ATM Wednesday in south suburban Calumet City.

The victim was working on a Chase Bank ATM at 1783 River Oaks Drive in Calumet City when two men approached him, according to a statement from the FBI. One suspect tried to push the victim into his vehicle, and when he tried to fight back the second suspect threatened him with a handgun.

They stole cash and a phone before fleeing in a stolen red Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by a third suspect, officials said.

All three robbers were described as men in their early 20s with thin builds, the FBI said. One was wearing a hoodie with "large amounts of white on it" and a surgical mask.

The second suspect wore a black hoodie with a surgical mask and carried a handgun, the FBI said. The driver work a pink, purple and yellow hoodie.

The FBI released surveillance photos from the hold-up and is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the suspects' arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chicago Field Office at 312-421-6700.
