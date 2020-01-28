ATM stolen from Little Italy bar

Police investigate after an ATM was stolen from Hawkeye's Bar and Grill in the Little Italy neighborhood Tuesday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An ATM was stolen from a bar in Chicago's Little Italy neighborhood on the Near West Side early Tuesday morning, police said.

The burglary occurred at Hawkeye's Bar and Grill in the 1400-block of West Taylor Street at about 3:20 a.m. Police said the thieves broke the front glass of the store with a large rock and took an ATM in the front of the business.

The thieves then took off in a dark-colored SUV westbound on Taylor Street and northbound on Ashland Avenue.

This is the third ATM theft in Chicago within a week. No one is in custody and Area Central detectives are investigating.
