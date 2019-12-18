ATM stolen from NW Side barber shop

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thieves broke into a barber shop on Chicago's Northwest Side and made off with an ATM Wednesday morning, Chicago police said.

Three male suspects threw a rock through the front door of the barber shop in the 3100-block of North Central Avenue, police said. After entering the shop, police said the suspects stole the ATM inside before fleeing.

Nothing else was reported taken and no one was injured, police said. Area North detectives are investigating and no one is in custody.
