ATM stolen from South Side car dealership

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating an ATM theft that occurred at a South Side car dealership Wednesday morning.The burglary occurred at about 4:35 a.m. at the Rogers Auto Group Chicago in the 2700-block of South Michigan Avenue. Police said two male suspects broke the front window of the dealership and then took the ATM.The suspects then fled the scene in a silver SUV, police said.An employee told ABC7 that the dealership is filled with surveillance cameras.Area Central detectives are investigating. No one is in custody.