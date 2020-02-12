ATM stolen from South Side car dealership

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating an ATM theft that occurred at a South Side car dealership Wednesday morning.

The burglary occurred at about 4:35 a.m. at the Rogers Auto Group Chicago in the 2700-block of South Michigan Avenue. Police said two male suspects broke the front window of the dealership and then took the ATM.

The suspects then fled the scene in a silver SUV, police said.

An employee told ABC7 that the dealership is filled with surveillance cameras.

Area Central detectives are investigating. No one is in custody.
