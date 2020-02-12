CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating an ATM theft that occurred at a South Side car dealership Wednesday morning.
The burglary occurred at about 4:35 a.m. at the Rogers Auto Group Chicago in the 2700-block of South Michigan Avenue. Police said two male suspects broke the front window of the dealership and then took the ATM.
The suspects then fled the scene in a silver SUV, police said.
RELATED: VIDEO: ATM stolen from Little Italy bar
An employee told ABC7 that the dealership is filled with surveillance cameras.
Area Central detectives are investigating. No one is in custody.
ATM stolen from South Side car dealership
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News