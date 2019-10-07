ATM stolen from Wicker Park smoke shop

Surveillance image showing suspects in the theft of an ATM at a Wicker Park business.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thieves stole an ATM from a smoke shop in Wicker Park Monday morning, Chicago police said.

The burglary occurred at about 2:40 a.m. in the 1800-block of West Division Street. Officers arrived and found the front door smashed in and broken and discovered an ATM in the rear of the business was taken.

The store owner said the suspects got away with cigars, tobacco products and hookahs worth nearly $1,000.

Area North detectives are investigating. No one is in custody.
