Arlington Heights ATM thieves couldn't break into machine, so they ripped it from its foundation: police

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- An ATM was ripped from its foundation in Arlington Heights early Saturday morning after suspected thieves couldn't break into the machine, according to police.

Arlington Heights police received a call from a local bank, saying that four male suspects attempted to break into an ATM, Cmdr. Charles Buczynski said. When the four were unsuccessful, they tied a chain to the machine and used a stolen truck to rip it away, police said.

They only got about 200 feet, though, before officers showed up. The group fled on foot and had not been arrested as of later Saturday morning.

The vehicle was stolen from Bensenville, police said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arlington heightsbensenvilletheft
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Caught on camera: Dog jumps out second-floor window
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Show More
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
El Paso survivor turns 1, months after deadly shooting
VIDEO: Ozarks, Florida crowds ignore social distancing guidance
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
More TOP STORIES News