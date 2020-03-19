3 Lakeview businesses burglarized, ATMS stolen in matter of minutes

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least three ATMs were stolen early Thursday morning in a burglary spree on the North Side.

Five to six individuals got out of three vehicles and used an unknown object to break the front glass door to a Lakeview tobacco store about 2:10 a.m., Chicago police said. The store is located on Belmont Avenue near Kenmore Avenue. They then took the ATM and put it in the backseat of a white SUV.

A bar was burglarized about 2:20 a.m. in the 3700-block of North Halsted Street. The front door was again broken into, and an ATM was stolen and placed into a white SUV, police said.

And a liquor store was broken into about 2:25 a.m. in the 3400-block of North Sheffield Avenue, and another ATM was stolen and placed in a white SUV. Cigarettes and several liquor bottles were also taken.

No injuries were reported, and no one is in custody. Area North is investigating.
