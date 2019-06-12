Attempted child abduction reported in Wheaton

WHEATON, Ill. (WLS) -- Wheaton police are looking for a man who attempted to abduct a child from outside her home last week.Police said they were called to a home in the 300-block of South Pierce at about 9:45 p.m. on June 7. They were told a female child was playing in the driveway of the home when she heard a noise and saw a white man running toward her.The child ran into her house and did not speak to the man. She then went back outside with a flashlight to search for a family pet. As she was searching, police said she was approached from behind and was scratched on then grabbed by the arm.The child was able to escape and ran back inside her home.Police said a dark-colored sedan was seen in the area at the time, but it's not clear if the car was related to the attempted abduction.Police described the man as a white man with a medium build who was wearing a red, white and green bandana around his neck, as well as a white jacket and green shirt.If you have any information about this incident, contact Lieutenant Bill Cooley at 630-260-2077.