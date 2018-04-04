Attorney: Central Michigan University shooting unfit for trial

James Davis, Jr.

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. --
The attorney for a 19-year-old student accused of killing his parents at Central Michigan University says his client has been found incompetent to stand trial.

Court-appointed attorney Joshua Blanchard says James Davis Jr. was found incompetent to stand trial March 23. Blanchard told MLive.com on Wednesday that Davis will receive treatment in an attempt to have him regain competency.

Authorities say Davis Jr. shot his parents, James and Diva Davis, of Plainfield, Illinois, in his dorm room on March 2. He was captured after a 16-hour manhunt in Mount Pleasant, Michigan. He's charged with two counts of open murder and a firearm violation.

The night before the shootings, Davis Jr. told police someone was out to kill him. He exhibited erratic behavior that police suspected was drug-induced.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fatal shootingschool shootingu.s. & worldBellwoodPlainfieldMichigan
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Police say college student used father's gun to kill parents
Plainfield CMU student accused of killing parents booked into jail
Plainfield couple killed at Central Michigan University remembered at funeral
Plainfield CMU student accused of killing parents appears in court
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
Mollie Tibbetts case: 'There was something that drew him to her'
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Police warn of attempted child luring in Back of the Yards
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Show More
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Angry shopkeeper tries to push boy into car after alleged theft
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Lawsuit: Woman injured by drone at Vegas casino party
More News