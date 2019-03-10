Attorney Gloria Allred, client speak on sexual abuse tape that allegedly shows singer R.Kelly

NEW YORK -- Another sexual abuse tape, which appears to show singer R. Kelly sexually abusing underage girls has emerged.Attorney Gloria Allred held a press conference Sunday with her client who found the tape and turned it over to law enforcement.The press conference was held at the Lotte New York Palace in New York at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday.Allred and her client explained what the man felt and what he did when he discovered the tape. He will also discuss why he is speaking out now. His wife will also appear with him at the press conference.The tape does not appear to fit the description of another tape which had been in the news and was also turned over to law enforcement, Allred said.