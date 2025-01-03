24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
3 thieves rob Family Dollar at gunpoint in Auburn Gresham, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, January 3, 2025 4:00PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating an armed robbery that happened at a Family Dollar store on the city's South Side on Thursday night.



Police said the robbery happened at 80th and Halsted in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood just after 8:30 p.m.





Three males went into the store, and one of them pulled a gun on a 44-year-old woman, police said.



The suspects took off with merchandise, fleeing on foot southbound. No one was hurt.



No one is in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.



Police did not immediately provide further information.



