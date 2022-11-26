Chicago shooting: 60-year-old man shot, killed inside Auburn Gresham home, police say

CHICAGO -- A man was shot and killed Saturday morning during an argument inside a home in Auburn Gresham on the South Side.

The 60-year-old was arguing with a man he knew about 3:40 a.m. in a residence in the 7800 block of South Honore Avenue when he was shot in the chest, stomach and thigh, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died, police said.

The gunman left a handgun at the scene, which officers later recovered, and fled the residence, police said. He was arrested near the scene shortly after the shooting.

Additional details were not available.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)