Auburn Gresham shooting victim may have been killed during robbery, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man killed in a shooting Thursday night in Auburn Gresham may have been killed during a robbery, Chicago police said.Clifton Maurice Williamson, 38, was discovered unresponsive in a vehicle about 7 p.m. in the 8500 block of South Parnell Avenue with a gunshot wound to the chest, Chicago police said.He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.The Williamson family gathered Friday to make funeral arrangements for the man they called Maurice. They are devastated.Police said they received a call that the shooting took place as part of a carjacking, but when officers arrived the person who made that call was gone. They now believe robbery is a possible motive.Williamson's relatives said he sold designer clothes and shoes, often meeting buyers at public places. But he grew up in Auburn Gresham, and his family suspects he may have been meeting someone he knew when this happened."Took a whole life for a pair of shoes, that's not right," said Audrey Williamson-Dixon, aunt.His uncle said he always told him to go to a police station for sales to be safe, just in case something like this happened. Now they're left looking for answers."We need some answers," said his step father Julius Rawls. "If anyone seen anything, please call the police and let them know."