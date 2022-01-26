Aurora woman honored by city council for tireless work to help homeless

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- Mirella Acevedo was honored by the Aurora City Council Tuesday for her tireless work to help the homeless in her community.Better known as Holla Pala, or HP, Acevedo has worked tirelessly to help the unhoused in Aurora. She and her small team of volunteers provide free meals at warming centers.She works a full time job, but still takes time to cook for and serve those in need, and talk to them."It's not just about the meals," she said. "It's about sitting there and talking to them. And listening to their testimony."Acevedo is the founder of HP24 and More Ministries, and is humble about her selflessness. At the city council ceremony, she spoke about her mother."Thank you, Mom, for teaching me what is to share. Thank you guys, I love you, God bless," she said.