fire

Aurora fire tears through vacant building: It was 'pretty labor-intensive,' officials say

AURORA, Ill. -- A vacant apartment building in Aurora was destroyed in a blaze that put firefighters on the defensive Tuesday morning in the western suburb.

Although initial reports indicated a person was trapped inside, the building was actually empty and no one was injured, Aurora Fire Department Battalion Chief Jim Rhodes said.

The fire spread quickly through the three-and-a-half story wooden frame apartment building in the 200-block of West Downer Place, Rhodes said.

Neighbors called 911 about 7 a.m. after noticing the fire, he said. Firefighters saw smoke billowing from the home soon after they left the station and found flames shooting from the side of the home when they arrived.

RELATED: South Chicago fire leaves 1 hurt; dog rescued from apartment building, CFD says

"It was a pretty labor-intensive fire," Rhodes said. Firefighters were forced to exit the home a couple times when the fire became too dangerous, he said.

"We were ultimately able to get back in there and put out the fire," he said.

Crews were still on scene at 9:30 a.m. at the home, which Rhodes said was a total loss.

Neighboring homes were undamaged by the flames, he said.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
aurorabuilding firefirevacant building
FIRE
Carbon monoxide leak leaves 4 hurt in Uptown high-rise: CFD
1 hurt, dog rescued from South Chicago apartment fire: CFD
Family says arson caused Gresham fire that killed mother, daughter
Family of mother, 10-year-old girl killed in fire suspect arson
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Lightfoot discusses increasing indoor restaurant capacity
15 killed when SUV hits truck in Southern California: Officials
6 Dr. Seuss books won't be published for racist imagery
United Center vaccine site appointments open Thursday
'Soul of a Nation,' begins in Evanston, 1st U.S. city to fund reparations for Black residents
IL reports 1,577 new coronavirus cases, 47 deaths
Girl critically hurt in West Pullman shooting: CPD
Show More
New Aurora vaccine site focused on Black community
1 killed after 2 semi-trailers crash on I-294
Stimulus check updates: What to expect from Senate this week
Rapper T.I. and wife Tiny deny sexual assault allegations
5 things to know about COVID-19 relief bill headed to Senate
More TOP STORIES News