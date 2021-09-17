Police locate 'vehicle of interest' in fatal hit-and-run of Aurora man

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- Aurora police have located a "vehicle of interest" in the fatal hit-and-run of a 59-year-old man.Police released images of the vehicle on social media, describing it as a "black over white 1989 Ford Bronco."Just after 1 a.m. Sunday, Aurora police received calls for a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in the 200-block of North Lincoln Avenue, according to officials.When police arrived, they found a man in the roadway in critical condition. He was transported to the hospital but later died.He was identified as Michael Brooks, according to the Kane County Coroner's Office.At the time, police reviewed footage from city cameras in the area and found video of the vehicle leaving the scene.Anyone who has information regarding the activities of the Ford Bronco is asked to call authorities at (630) 256-5000.