Police locate 'vehicle of interest' in fatal hit-and-run of Aurora man

EMBED <>More Videos

Police locate vehicle of interest in fatal hit-and-run of Aurora man

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- Aurora police have located a "vehicle of interest" in the fatal hit-and-run of a 59-year-old man.

Police released images of the vehicle on social media, describing it as a "black over white 1989 Ford Bronco."

Just after 1 a.m. Sunday, Aurora police received calls for a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in the 200-block of North Lincoln Avenue, according to officials.

When police arrived, they found a man in the roadway in critical condition. He was transported to the hospital but later died.

He was identified as Michael Brooks, according to the Kane County Coroner's Office.

At the time, police reviewed footage from city cameras in the area and found video of the vehicle leaving the scene.

Anyone who has information regarding the activities of the Ford Bronco is asked to call authorities at (630) 256-5000.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hit and run
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Aurora man, 59, killed in hit-and-run, police search for vehicle
TOP STORIES
Chicago woman accused in fraud scheme targeting murder victims
Brian Laundrie's sister says she wants Gabby Petito to be found safe
Hearing to decide on key evidence in Kyle Rittenhouse case
Modular homes could be an affordable housing game changer
Father sues school district for $1M after staff cut daughter's hair
Boeing to build Navy aircraft at MidAmerica, invest $200M
1 shot on DuSable Lake Shore Drive near Lincoln Park Zoo
Show More
Gas leak prompts evacuation of Aurora retirement home
New museum to celebrate LGBTQ+ history and culture
Video shows Gabby Petito's police encounter before disappearance
Chicago Weather: Mostly sunny, PM rain chance Friday
Pumpkin Fest in the Pumpkin Capital of the World, all on 1 tank of gas
More TOP STORIES News