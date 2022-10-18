Aurora police investigating homicide after man found dead in East Side apartment

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- Aurora police are conducting a homicide investigation after a 68-year-old man was found dead in his East Side home Friday night.

Someone called 911 about 8:40 p.m. Friday to report the man in the 700-block of Grove Street, police said.

When officers arrived, they found the man suffering from fatal injuries.

Aurora Fire Department paramedics arrived on the scene and the victim, identified as Isidro Nevarez, was pronounced dead.

Detectives from the Aurora Police Department's Bureau of Investigations responded to the scene and began investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Evidence technicians also responded to the scene to identify and collect forensic evidence.

Officers and detectives conducted a canvass of the neighborhood to collect potential information from neighbors to assist with the investigation, police said.

No suspects are in custody, but detectives believe this is an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Aurora Police Department's Investigations Division at (630) 256-5500 or by email at tips@aurora.il.us.

Information can be reported anonymously to the Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards up to $5,000 and anonymity to those who provide information leading to the arrest of felony crime suspects.