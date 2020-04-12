Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora placed on lockdown after shots fired nearby

APD ALERT: Aurora Police is investigating reports of shots fired near Rush Copley Hospital. The shooting did not occur at the hospital, but the hospital went into lockdown as a precautionary measure. No one was injured. Officers are on the scene and investigating. pic.twitter.com/4h2tovbH0b — Aurora Police Department (@AuroraPoliceIL) April 12, 2020

AURORA, Ill. -- The Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora was placed on lockdown Sunday afternoon after gunshots were fired nearby.The shooting, which was reported at about 5:15 p.m., did not occur at the hospital, according to Aurora police. The lockdown was implemented as a precautionary measure, Aurora police spokesman Paris Lewbel said.No injuries have been reported, Lewbel said.Aurora police are investigating.