Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora placed on lockdown after shots fired nearby

The shooting, which was reported at about 5:15 p.m., did not occur at the hospital, according to Aurora police. The lockdown was implemented as a precautionary measure, Aurora police spokesman Paris Lewbel said.
No injuries have been reported, Lewbel said.
Aurora police are investigating.
