Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora placed on lockdown after shots fired nearby

AURORA, Ill. -- The Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora was placed on lockdown Sunday afternoon after gunshots were fired nearby.

The shooting, which was reported at about 5:15 p.m., did not occur at the hospital, according to Aurora police. The lockdown was implemented as a precautionary measure, Aurora police spokesman Paris Lewbel said.

No injuries have been reported, Lewbel said.



Aurora police are investigating.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with ABC 7 Chicago for more details.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
