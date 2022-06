Aurora announces illegal fireworks crackdown, with fines up to $1K

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- The city of Aurora has announced it will crackdown on illegal fireworks.As part of its new "If You Light It, We'll Write It" campaign, violators can be fined up to $1,000.Repeat offenders can have owners can have liens placed on their property.The campaign comes after the Aurora City Council unanimously passed a revised ordinance on illegal fireworks.Residents are encouraged to report firework violations through the city's website at www.aurora- il.org/ ReportFireworks.org by calling the city's Customer Service Center at 630-299-4636