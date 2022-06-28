Aurora announces illegal fireworks crackdown, with fines up to $1K

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- The city of Aurora has announced it will crackdown on illegal fireworks.
As part of its new "If You Light It, We'll Write It" campaign, violators can be fined up to $1,000.
Repeat offenders can have owners can have liens placed on their property.
The campaign comes after the Aurora City Council unanimously passed a revised ordinance on illegal fireworks.
Residents are encouraged to report firework violations through the city's website at www.aurora- il.org/ ReportFireworks.org by calling the city's Customer Service Center at 630-299-4636
