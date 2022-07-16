murder

20-year-old Aurora man arrested, charged with murder after his mom was found dead, police say

AURORA, Ill. -- Aurora police arrested and charged a man with first-degree murder after his mother was found dead in an apartment Friday morning.

Abel Quinones-Herstad, 20, was arrested in West Alias, Wis., Aurora police said. Edith Gonzalez-Alarcon, 55, was found in an apartment in the 0-99 block of Jackson Place in Aurora.

Police officers went to the apartment at 8:30 a.m. on Friday after a man called to report that his brother had arrived at his home and told him he had done something bad to their mother, police said.

Officers found blood outside the door of the apartment and Gonzalez-Alarcon dead inside. The cause of her death remains unknown pending an autopsy.

The Kane County State's Attorney's Office charged Quinones-Herstad with two counts of first-degree murder. He remains in custody in Wisconsin and will be extradited at a later date.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances around the incident.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2022.)
