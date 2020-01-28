Aurora man charged in murder-for-hire plot, allegedly offered $1K on social media

AURORA, Ill. -- A 23-year-old Aurora man is charged with soliciting help in a murder plot in the west suburbs.

On. Jan. 22, Andy Lopez allegedly requested on social media for someone to be killed in exchange for $1,000, according to the Kane County state's attorney's office.

He was arrested and appeared in court Sunday, where a Kane County judge ordered him held on a $100,000 bail, prosecutors said. If bond is posted, he'll have to surrender any firearms and not have contact with the victim.

If convicted, Lopez could face between 6 and 30 years in prison, prosecutors said. He is due back in court Jan. 30.

A spokesman for Aurora police did not immediately have details about the incident.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
auroramurder for hire
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Possible motive for Lisle cigar shop murder-suicide written on wall of shooter's home: police
Infant struck by gunfire in Uptown: police
California helicopter crash: What we know about all 9 victims
Lakers game postponed after helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, 8 others
Fans leave Kobe Bryant tributes outside United Center; helicopter in fatal crash previously owned by IL
LeBron James breaks silence, promises to carry on Kobe's legacy
Supreme Court allows enforcement of new green card rule
Show More
Foxx expresses regrets, hopes in one-on-one interview ahead of upcoming election
Kobe Bryant's emerging advocacy for women's sports spurred by daughter Gianna
Cook County gets new voting machines for 2020 election
Students visit IL Holocaust Museum on 75th anniversary of Auschwitz liberation
UChicago Lab Schools postpones arrival of Chinese students
More TOP STORIES News