Aurora man charged in Oswego hit-and-run that killed softball coach

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) --
The Kendall County Sheriff's Office said a 38-year-old man has been charged in a fatal hit-and-run in Oswego, which killed a woman from Lockport.

The Kendall County State's Attorney's Office charged Nehemiah Williams of Aurora with three felonies: reckless homicide, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident involving death and operating a motor vehicle with a revoked driver's license.

Amanda Stanton, 26, of Lockport was found dead on a rural stretch near Plainfield Road and Plainsman Court the afternoon of Sunday, June 23.

Amanda Stanton, 26, was killed in a hit-and-run near Oswego.



Stanton had been the head softball coach at Oswego High School for the past three years, according to district officials.

Police said they had located the vehicle involved in the hit and run Thursday. They had been searching for a silver/gray 2004-2006 Chrysler Pacifica with front-end damage.

Police said public assistance following the identification of the vehicle they believed to be involved led to a tip which helped them recover the car. The car then provided multiple leads that police said led them to Williams.

Williams was taken into custody by the Kane County Sheriff's Department Friday and will next appear in court Saturday for a bond hearing.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hit and runwoman killedarrestAuroraOswegoLockport
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Police find vehicle suspected in hit-and-run that killed Oswego HS softball coach
Oswego High School softball coach killed in Kendall County hit-and-run
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts
Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen pleads guilty, implicates Trump in hush-money scheme
Sleeping Chicago police officers facing disciplinary action
Cubs' Yu Darvish done for season after MRI reveals stress reaction
Police investigating attack on Merrillville priest as hate crime
Beach Hazard in effect for Lake Michigan Tuesday after weekend drownings
Show More
Venezuela earthquake measures at 7.3 magnitude
'One of worst DUI offenders in the US' pleads guilty in Cook County court
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Toddlers survive 2 days alone after mom dies in car crash
Wife of longtime Boeing worker shot in Englewood seeks answers
More News