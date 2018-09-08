Aurora man receives 68-year prison sentence for child sex crimes

An Aurora man was sentenced Thursday to 68 years in prison for sexually assaulting a child he knew, as well as sexually assaulting a second victim.Arturo Sanchez, 30, of the 600 block of Gates Avenue, sexually assaulted the child for more than five years, according to the Kane County State's Attorney's Office. He was found guilty in June for predatory criminal sexual assault, a Class X felony; six counts of criminal sexual assault, a Class 1 felony; and six counts of criminal sexual abuse, a Class 2 felony.Sanchez had previously faced a minimum prison sentence of 33 years, prosecutors said. Besides the prison term, he must now register for life as a sexual offender.He will receive credit for 940 days served in Kane County Jail, where he has been since his arrest, prosecutors said. Prosectors presented evidence during a three-day trial that between April 2011 and February 2016, he had sexually assaulted and sexually abused two victims."It's so important to report, investigate and prosecute these cases so the victims understand that someone is in their corner, that they're not alone," said Kane County Assistant State's Attorney Debra Bree, who is also the executive director of the Kane County Child Advocacy Center. "This helps to give them the strength to find a place of safety in their lives."These victims' strength helped us to prove that Mr. Sanchez is a sexual predator who belongs in prison where he can no longer harm innocent children."