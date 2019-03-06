Aurora mayor gives State of the City address in wake of mass shooting

The mayor of Aurora gave his State of the City address Tuesday night, in which he reflected on the workplace shooting that killed five people at the Henry Pratt Company last month.

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- The mayor of Aurora gave his State of the City address Tuesday night, in which he reflected on the workplace shooting that killed five people at the Henry Pratt Company last month.

Many residents are still coming to grips with the violence that is now associated with their hometown.

Bradley Green is a lifelong Aurora resident who lives not far from the Henry Pratt plant where a gunman killed five people in February. Like many he watched the horrific events on the news and reflected on what it meant to his town.

The Aurora Historical society asked Green to perform the song at an event last weekend.

"It will be a part of our history, but our response is what's important," said Mary Clark Ormond, historical society president.

That response, according to Ormond, includes the heroism of the first responders who were shot as they ran into the factory trying to prevent more deaths.

While tragic, the mass shooting is an unfortunate landmark event in the city's 182 year history. And it is what many outside Aurora will now think of when they hear the city's name. Green hopes they will also think of Aurora Strong.

The mayor is expected to honor many of those first responders at his state of the city address.
