Aurora boy, 13, missing since Sunday

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- Aurora police have issued an alert about a 13-year-old boy who's been missing since Sunday afternoon.Police said Byron Sparrow has a condition that could put him in danger. Byron was last seen when he left his home in the far western suburbs at around 4:30 p.m.He is five feet, two inches tall, 139 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt with graphics and blue shorts with a red stripe.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Aurora Police Department at 630-256-5900 or call 911.