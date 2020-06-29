Aurora boy, 13, missing since Sunday

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- Aurora police have issued an alert about a 13-year-old boy who's been missing since Sunday afternoon.

Police said Byron Sparrow has a condition that could put him in danger. Byron was last seen when he left his home in the far western suburbs at around 4:30 p.m.


He is five feet, two inches tall, 139 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt with graphics and blue shorts with a red stripe.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Aurora Police Department at 630-256-5900 or call 911.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
auroramissing boy
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 children among 15 killed in Chicago weekend shootings
Lincoln Park Zoo reopens to general public Monday
Fauci says COVID-19 vaccine might not get us the herd immunity we need
Free COVID-19 mobile testing to take place in Pilsen, Woodlawn Monday
Woman gets upset after asked to wear face mask at Trader Joe's
13-year-old boy fatally hit while biking, police say
Thousands march in Lakeview to 'reclaim Pride'
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Hot, humid Monday, scattered showers
Illinois' COVID-19 cases increase by 646
FBI warns of fake COVID-19 antibody tests
Pres. Trump denies being briefed about bounty for US troops
NBA to wear social justice message on jerseys, not last names
More TOP STORIES News