Man, woman dead in apparent murder-suicide, Aurora police say

AURORA, Ill. -- Two people are dead from a double shooting Monday in suburban Aurora in what officials are calling a murder-suicide.

Authorities responded about 4:30 p.m. to a well-being check at an apartment in the 1600 block of McClure Road, Aurora police said.

A family member told officers they'd been trying to get in touch with a woman inside the apartment all day without success, police said.

Officers made their way inside and found the woman and a man dead from gunshot wounds in an apparent murder-suicide, police said.

Investigators learned a neighbor heard gunshots about 8:30 p.m. Sunday but didn't make a report, police said. Preliminary information indicates the incident was domestic-related.

An autopsy to determine the pair's manner and cause of death was pending, police said.

Aurora police are investigating.

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
