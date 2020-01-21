Aurora police release photos of car in fatal hit-and run, crash victim's family demands justice

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- The family the man killed in a hit-and-run crash in Aurora is demanding justice, as police release photos of the car they are looking for.Brent Jean's life was complicated, his brother said."The struggle is just not fair. At all," said Kent Jean.The 57-year-old former executive lost the front lobe of his brain 24 years ago, in two consecutive surgeries to remove deadly tumors."He pretty much lost everything," his brother said.And last Monday, he lost his life. Jean was struck and killed just before 7 p.m. on Jan. 13, as he walked alone on South River Street, heading to his bed at a homeless shelter. Police said a light-colored sedan ran him down and left him, dead, in the cold street.Police released photos of the suspected car from a camera along the stretch of South River. Police believe the car was traveling southbound.Kent Jean believes there were witnesses to the accident, but he said there's at least one person who knows for sure."If you want to protect yourself because you've done something wrong, the best thing to do is turn yourself in," Jean said. "How can you wake up every morning and know that you've killed someone and it's OK?"Kent Jean said he helped his brother beat brain cancer and all that came after, and now he's determined to find the person who ran him down and didn't care to stop."There's someone out there. And I really need your help," he said. "I need your help."Anyone with information about the accident is asked to call the Aurora Police Department's Traffic Unit at 630-256-5330 or call Crime Stoppers at 630-892-1000 to report information anonymously.