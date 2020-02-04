Former East Aurora teacher accused of sexually abusing students can't be found after missing court appearance, may be in Calif.

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- An arrest warrant has been issued for Luis Mora, a former teacher in Aurora who is accused of sexually abusing two students in the East Aurora school district, after he failed to show up for a court appearance.Neighbors said it's been months since they last saw the 58-year-old. He is charged with the sexual abuse of two 8-year-old boys at Dieterich Elementary School.Mora, who is out on bond, failed to show up for his last court date on Jan. 30, and it's now believed he may be out of state."He asked the judge to go to California for Christmas, which is not an uncommon thing for people who are on bond to ask permission to go places," said Kane County Undersheriff Patrick Gengler. "The fact that he asked for permission makes everyone think he's going to honor his side of the agreement and come back."According to court documents, the alleged abuse took place from August 2018 through April 2019, while Mora was employed as a first-grade bilingual teacher. While he was not arrested until June, school district officials said in a statement he was placed on administrative leave immediately after they were made aware of the situation."There was an incident at school that was reported to a parent, who reported it to the school system and the school system to their credit immediately notified law enforcement and DCFS," said Kane County State's Attorney Joseph McMahon.If convicted of criminal sexual abuse, Mora faces up to seven years in prison.Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Kane County Sheriff's Department at 630-232-6840.