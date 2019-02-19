Aurora officials to speak Tuesday on shooting at Henry Pratt Company

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) --A memorial outside the Henry Pratt Company continues to grow as city officials will speak Tuesday about how Aurora plans to move forward as a community.
It's been four days since the tragedy when a gunman shot and killed five employees.
Later on Tuesday, the city will hold a regularly scheduled news conference to talk about a community fund, shine a spotlight on the civilian heroes from the day of the mass shooting and take questions from the media.
On Friday, an employee opened fire inside, killing five people. Trevor Wehner was a few months from college graduation, working his first day of an internship. Vicente Juarez, Clayton Parks, Josh Pinkard and Russell Beyer were all fathers.
Pinkard sent his wife one last message telling her he loved her.
"I know he loves his wife. He always talks about his wife," said Blanca Torress, former coworker of Josh Pinkard's.
Henry Pratt was open again Monday for employees who showed up to console one another, but full operations won't happen till next week. The doors will be open this week for any employees who want to spend time with colleagues and company officials say counselors will be available.
The city has started a GoFundMe page to raise money for the victims' families.
The company also says it will be reviewing security protocols and "assessing how we can enhance safety."
Police identified the gunman as 45-year-old Gary Martin, who they said was being fired from his job at the warehouse after 15 years.
FUNERAL SERVICES
A visitation for Wehner, who started his internship on the day of the shooting, will be held 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Gabel-Dunn Funeral Home Ltd., 333 W. Church St., Sheridan. Funeral to begin at 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Afterwards, visitors are invited to the Sheridan Fire Department for further celebration of Trevor's life.
A visitation for Juarez will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday at Dunn Family Funeral Home at 1801 S. Douglas Rd, in Oswego. His funeral is 10 a.m. Friday at Dunn, followed by burial at Spring Lake Cemetery in Aurora.