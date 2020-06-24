Aurora police, SWAT respond to barricade situation

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- Police in west suburban Aurora are responding to a barricade situation Wednesday morning.
Aurora police received a call about 2 a.m. about someone with a gun shooting at a man in the street.
Officers responded to the scene in the 500-block of Bangs Street and discovered the suspect barricaded himself inside a home. A SWAT team was then sent to the scene.
Police are working to make contact with the suspect. It is not known if anyone else is inside the home.
A few nearby homes have been evacuated as a precaution and those on the block are asked to remain in their homes.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News