Aurora police, SWAT respond to barricade situation

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- Police in west suburban Aurora are responding to a barricade situation Wednesday morning.

Aurora police received a call about 2 a.m. about someone with a gun shooting at a man in the street.

Officers responded to the scene in the 500-block of Bangs Street and discovered the suspect barricaded himself inside a home. A SWAT team was then sent to the scene.

Police are working to make contact with the suspect. It is not known if anyone else is inside the home.

A few nearby homes have been evacuated as a precaution and those on the block are asked to remain in their homes.
